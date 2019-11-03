|
ANDERSON, Nancy Anne Metcalf Age 93, died peacefully at Bethany Village in Centerville after two years of declining health. She was predeceased in 1999 by her beloved husband of 53 years, Jarold G. Anderson. Born in Battle Creek, Michigan, Nancy attended Maryville College and Wright State University. She and Jerry moved to Kettering in 1960. After his death, Nancy moved to Bethany Village, where she became a Stephen minister and resident representative. Nancy's life centered on faith, family, and friends. A member of Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church in Kettering for nearly 60 years, she was an elder, trustee, Sunday School teacher, leader of Presbyterian Women, and all-around volunteer. Nancy was also active in P.T.A, scouting programs, American Field Service, and T.O.P.S. She worked at the Middletown Presbyterian Church, Children's House Nursery School in Centerville, and several businesses in Kettering and Centerville. Nancy loved being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Stephen Anderson of Knoxville, Fred Anderson (Marsha Bare Anderson) formerly of Atlanta, the Reverend Dr. Barbara Anderson (the Reverend Dr. Mark Smutny) of Seattle, and Debra Anderson Gold (Thomas Gold) of Springboro; AFS student, Rose Noel Andrew of South Africa; grandchildren, Nathaniel Anderson, Benjamin Anderson, Christopher Smutny (Brett Smutny Adler), Kenneth Smutny (Reagan Smith Smutny), Matthew Gold, and Jennifer Gold Mynchenberg (Parker Mynchenberg); great-grandchildren, Kylie Smutny, Avery Smutny, Kaelyn Smutny, and Cora Smutny. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs of both Bethany Lutheran Village and , who not only provided care for Nancy, but a community of love and support. The services will be held at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church at 4417 Bigger Road, Kettering Ohio 45440 at 11:00 AM on Friday November 15, 2019. A light lunch will be served by the Women's Association following the service. The family asks that donations in Nancy's memory be made to Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019