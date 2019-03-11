SMITH, Nancy Ann 79, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Hearth and Home at Harding Rd. Nancy was born October 11, 1939 in Springfield, OH to John and Gladys (Bayes) Lewe. She was employed as a Registered Nurse for the State Psychiatric Hospital in Dayton, and later retired from Community Hospital. She was a member of St. Teresa Church, the Junior Service League and the Springfield Country Club. On November 10, 1962 she married the love of her life, Elbert "Bud" Smith. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Amy Stuber, Stephanie (Robert) Woelfel and Gibson (Heather) Smith; four grandchildren, Eric and Matthew Stuber, and Clara and Clyde Smith; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 - 11 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in St. Teresa Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central Schools. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary