BARTLEY (Roush), Nancy Ann 67, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 30, 2019. Nancy was born on December 5, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio to parents William and Beatrice (Haynes) Roush. Nancy graduated from Springfield North High School, Class of 1970. On October 16, 1971 she married James Daniel Bartley and they spent 37 years together until his death in 2009. Nancy worked for the Springfield City Schools for 27 years as a secretary at Fulton Elementary before retiring in December 2017. She was a member of Bethel #10 Jobs Daughters MM, RDRP and was a past State Mother's Club President for Ohio DeMolay. Nancy was known to many as Big Nancy and Momma B. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed sewing and cross stitching and was an avid Ohio State fan. Nancy will be remembered for her love of children and her willingness to support children beyond her own. Her door was always open to any child in need, often putting them before herself. Nancy is survived by her children, Matt (Tami) Bartley of Xenia and John Bartley, Kyle Bartley and Danielle (Jason) Chesshir all of Springfield; grandchildren Peyton, Paxton, Kelli, Stephanie and Jachin; adopted grandson, Isaiah Hoyt; sister, Pamela (Dan) Price; sisters-in-law, Beckey (Mike) Burr and Nancy(Frank) Dean and a host of nieces and nephews and her canine companion Brutus. In addition to her loving parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Dan and her in laws. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Mahdi Wade officiating. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Xenia Touchdown Club, 303 Kinsey Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385.