BENADUM, Nancy Of Kettering and Indian Lake, OH passed away January 16, 2020 at her home at Indian Lake. Born in Madison, WI on July 23, 1934, preceded in death by her father, Harry Benadum in 1957, her mother, Laura Benadum in 1987, a brother, Fred Benadum in 2006, and longtime friend, Marge Bauer in 2017. Survivors include nephews, Todd (Shawna Van Gelder) Benadum of Cincinnati, OH, Brett (Julie) Benadum of Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law, Cay Benadum of Cincinnati. Nancy leaves behind many wonderful friends at Indian Lake especially her next door neighbors, Tom and Jackie Ink, and Lori and Jim Carpenter, a longtime friend, Barbara Rausch, friend, Donna Voorhies, who she took a lot of trips with when she owned Donna's Excursions, and Terry York. Thank you to the students she had many years ago that still came to Indian Lake to see her. Leaving behind many friends from Indian Lake Community Church including pastors Karen Blackburn, Jim Ellington and Dave Hafenbrack. Graduated from Middletown High School in 1952 and Miami University in 1956 where she also did graduate work. She taught at Lemon-Monroe High School from 1956-61, Fairmont High School and Fairmont East where she coached volleyball and basketball to many winning seasons. She was one of the most active women in the state of Ohio in promoting girls' sports and working with The Ohio High School Athletic Association in starting state tournaments for girls. She was inducted into the following hall of fames, Chet Roush Educational Hall of Fame, Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and Kettering Fairmont Athletic Hall of Fame. Nancy belonged to AARP, Indian Lake Moose, and Indian Lake Community Church. She was often referred to as "Mayor" of Lakeridge Resort. Per her wishes, her body was cremated, and no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020