BOOTH (Houdeshell), Nancy Kay 67, resident of Gardenia Drive, wife of James "Jim" Booth, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born July 6, 1952 in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late James Roger and Ruth Evelyn Flayler Houdeshell. She was a 1970 graduate of Fairview High School in Dayton and received her Associate's Degree in Nursing from Eastern Kentucky University and in 1984, her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from the University of Kentucky. She retired in 1996, from Cardiology Associates of Lexington, Kentucky as a Physician's Extender. A member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, she was also a member of Sojourners Sunday School Class. Surviving in addition to her husband of 38 years are two daughters, Sarah Booth (Gavin) Chadwell of Burlington, VT, and Mary Booth (Daniel) Morgan of Lexington, KY; a brother, James Jay Houdeshell of Oakwood, OH; a nephew, Kurt (Stephanie) Houdeshell of Oakwood, OH; and two great- nieces, Elise and Macy Houdeshell. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, where her cremated remains will be entombed in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the , SC Chapter, 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, or to First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to MPN Research Foundation 180 N Michigan Avenue Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.mpnresearchfoundation.org. For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020