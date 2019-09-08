Home

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
CAMERON, Nancy Sue 81, of Miamisburg, formerly of Venice, Florida, passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 in . She was born August 20, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Luther and Zella (Tillison) Shade. She was retired from WPAFB where she worked in defense accounting. She is survived by two sons; Johnny Hull, Bobby Hull and his wife Stephanie Burns; three grandchildren, April, Nicole and Aiden; three brothers, Michael, Charles and Jeff Shade; sister, Susan Hufford; several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45420. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
