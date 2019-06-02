Dayton Daily News Obituaries
CHANEY, Nancy Lee 83, of Springfield passed away May 27, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1935 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Frank Nolen and Mabel (Foster) Deards. She was an avid tennis player and loved animals. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Norman E. Deards. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 am in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League. You may express condolences at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019
