Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Nancy Clingman


1936 - 2020
Nancy Clingman Obituary
CLINGMAN (Minge), Nancy Marie Age 83, of Springboro, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born in a farmhouse in Franklin, OH on June 14, 1936. Nancy was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church Franklin. She was employed with Springboro City Schools as a school librarian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil E. Clingman; and daughter, Laura Natale. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Luann (Bob) Frost; granddaughter, Elaine Elise Clingman-Frost; grandsons, Theodore Alan Clingman-Frost, Stephen Neil Susco, and Andrew James Susco; 3 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Robert Susco, Zackary Neil Susco, and Madeline Ann Susco. Funeral services are 2:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street Springboro, OH with Pastor Laura Saunders officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020
