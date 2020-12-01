1/1
NANCY CONNELL
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNELL (Williams),

Nancy

Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on July 30, 1942, the daughter of Carl J. and Mary Ann (Walsh) Williams. Nancy received her education in the Hamilton Schools, Miami University and earned her Masters Degree at Mount St. Joseph University. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Connell; two sons, John (Tracie) Connell and Chris (Wendy) Connell; seven grandchildren, David, Jackson, Austin, and Alyssa Connell and Josh, Brooke, and Matthew Terry; two brothers, Tom (Chris) Williams and Paul Williams. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Williams Carr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital. Graveside Services will be 11:45 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Mary Cemetery. Colligan Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:45 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colligan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved