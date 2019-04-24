|
COOPER (nee Schafer), Nancy Ann Loving wife of 54 years of Kenneth Cooper. Loving mother of Annette (Bob) Lauer, Lynette and Teresa Cooper. Loving grandmother of Robert (Kassidy) Lauer and Thomas (Ashlynn) Lauer. Great grandmother to the joy of her life Karsyn Rose. Daughter of the late Ralph and Antoinette Schafer. She was a retired Registered Nurse at Otterbein Nursing Home and Butler Co. Elderly Services. Nancy passed on Monday, April 22, 2019, at age 79. Visitation at St. Michael Church, 11144 Spinner, Sharonville, Friday from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to or Sacred Heart Radio. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2019