COX, Nancy L. Age 83, of Tipp City, born March 15, 1937, in Charmco, West Virginia, passed away after a long battle with a respiratory disease. She is survived by her Husband Jack, of 61 yrs; Daughters, Joan (John) Lucas of Troy; Becky (Steve) Underwood of Brookville; Son, John (Misty) Cox of Tipp City; Grandchildren, Jacqueline Lucas, Justin (Laura) Lucas, Joshua (Kristin) Cox, Lee Underwood, Joel (Elly) Cox, Addison Cox and 4 great-children. Nancy was a teacher at Rose Miller School, Greenmont School, O.R. Edgington Elementary and Northmoor Elementary, she taught for 34 years. She was involved at First United Methodist Church in Troy, Sigma Beta sorority, and an active Fairview High School Class of 55 reunion committee member. She liked reading and gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with the Evermore lunch group. In honoring Nancy's wishes her body was donated to Wright State University. The family will receive friends to celebrate Nancy's life on Sunday, July 26, 2 pm at First United Methodist Church, Franklin Street in Troy, Ohio. Please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing. If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton
in Nancy's memory.