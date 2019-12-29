|
|
DAVEY, Nancy Carol 79, of Springfield, passed away December 22, 2019 in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born February 4, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Clyo ad Edith (Godfrey) Moore. Nancy had attended the First Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling all over the United States and also outside of the country. She and her husband Jim made many trips to visit family in Brazil. Nancy had been employed at the Springfield Employees Credit Union. Survivors include her son and daughter in law; Jad and Diane Davey, Centerville, two grandchildren; Leah Davey and Logan Davey , her Brazilian children; Orlando, Fabio, Catia and Marcos, one sister; Alice (Pete) Petry, Springfield, nieces and nephews; Gregg (Yvonne), Susan (Rich), Marla (Lee), Will (Stacey) and Lori (Wayne) and special friend; Orion Rose. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 1/2 years James A. Davey in 2008, a niece; Denise, a nephew; Ed and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 29, 2019