Nancy DINAN
1931 - 2020
DINAN, Nancy M. Nancy M. Dinan, 89, of Middletown, died on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home. She was born as Nunziata Marie Durso in The Bronx, New York, on February 27, 1931, to parents, Joseph and Nancy (Spero) Durso. Nancy worked as a secretary for Armco International in their New York office, where she met Patrick U. Dinan and they were married in New York on November 20, 1954. After coming to Middletown, she worked as office manager for K.W. Jones Machine Inc., secretary for Dick Monroe Insurance and for Phil Redding Insurance. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Nancy volunteered her time with the STARS Program for the Middletown City School System and was a member of the American Legion Post #218 Auxiliary. Nancy is survived by her sons, James Dinan, Patrick J. (Charlene) Dinan & Kevin (Christy) Dinan and grandchildren, William, Jacob, Kayla & Isabella. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick U. Dinan; son, Robert Dinan; parents; and brother, John Durso. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
