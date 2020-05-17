|
|
FAHY, Nancy With profound sadness we announce the passing of Nancy Ann Fahy, our loving and devoted sister, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched, on May 9, 2020. Nancy was born February 23, 1940 in Springfield Ohio to Robert and Helen Fahy. She graduated from Catholic Central in 1958 and went on to study Medical Technology at The Ohio State University. She graduated from OSU and began her career in 1962 at Toledo Mental Health as the Laboratory Director. In addition to her educational accomplishments and successful career, Nancy was an exceptional athlete. Her prowess in tennis and basketball cannot be denied. Nancy brought so much love and joy into our lives and to those who were around her. She was an inspiration to everyone she met. Whether you knew her well, or barely knew her, she had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room. She will be remembered for her gentleness, grace and kindness toward others. She always seemed to look out for others before herself. The relationship she had with her sister, Beverly, was not like any other. Nancy was a wonderful big sister and always had her back and Beverly in turn was there for her, especially during the past couple years. The two were inseparable. Their relationship grew into a deep friendship over the years, spending countless days together. Her relationship with her brother Michael was equally as special. She considered him her "little boy" and was his champion for most of his young life. She was so proud of the man and father he became and would sing his praises every chance she got. Nancy, Beverly and Michael were the three musketeers and the memories they made together will forever be cherished. Nancy was the true definition of a friend and neighbor. She was never too busy to lend a hand or just an ear to listen. The friendships she formed over the past 55 years in Toledo were so very special and lasted a lifetime. Her relationships with her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews were equally as special. She made every holiday or gathering special; especially the "Fahy Barbi". From euchre games, to crazy hats, to refereeing football games with dish towels, she always had the kids laughing. Nancy was a member of St. Patrick's Church of Heatherdowns and modeled what it meant to be a Christian. She loved God with all her heart, loved her neighbors and served Him until the day she went to meet Him. No doubt He will say, "Well done my good and faithful servant". Nancy was preceded in death by her mother Helen Fahy, and father Robert J. Fahy. She leaves behind so many loved ones. Sister Beverly Williamson, brother Michael (Sherry) Fahy, nieces and nephews, Heidi (Brett) Williams, Donald (Joan) Furci, Brendon (Candice) Fahy, Shannon (Claudine) Fahy, Stephanie (Dave) Rowe, Travis (Melissa) Fahy, Ethan (Kerry) Fahy, Laura (Nick) Connoy, Karen Bityk and countless great nieces and nephews; Bailey, Kullen, Brady, Blake, Grace, Tyler, Ava, Keegan, Nyla, Sloane, Hazel, Mazee, Kate, Henry, Addison, Caleb, Brinlee, Riley, and Jayden. Due to current circumstances funeral services will be private. The funeral service will be Live Streamed on the St. Patrick of Heatherdown's you tube channel at Toledo St. Pat's on Friday May 22 beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Memorials may take the form of contributions in memory of Nancy Fahy to: Best Friends Animal Society 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, Utah 84741 Bestfriends.org. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 17, 2020