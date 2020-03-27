Home

Nancy FISCHER


1937 - 2020
FISCHER, Nancy C. Age 83 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 9, 1937, the daughter of Edwin J. and Alberta (Herre) Schawe and was a 1955 graduate of Notre Dame High School. On December 27, 1958, she married Thomas L. Fischer and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2013. Nancy had worked as a secretary for Fischer Tool and Supply Company. She was a member of Queen of Peace Church. Survivors include her son, Timothy L. Fischer; a granddaughter, Jessica Armstrong; a great-grandson, Jace Armstrong; many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Besides her husband, Thomas, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan M. Imfeld; a brother, Richard J. Schawe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Queen of Peace Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2020
