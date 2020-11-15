1/1
Nancy FISHER CHAPPLE
FISHER CHAPPLE,

Nancy Lou

Age 82 of Oakwood, Oh, passed away on Mon., Nov. 9, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Oh, to the late Harold And Grayce Kersey on March 27, 1938. She was an accomplished artist from early childhood. She has an MFA from Kent State U. She has left many paintings which are her legacy. Nancy has four daughters, Kelly

Roberts of Nutley, N.J., Marcia Lackey (Gary) of Lancaster, S.C., Jennifer Sutter (Ken) of Miamisburg, Oh, and Carol White (Jody) of Columbus, Oh, and one son, Jeffery Fisher (Kathy) of Cleveland, Oh. She has one sister, Judy Suttles of Centerville, Oh. She lost a daughter, Katherine Scarberry to cancer several years ago. She has many grand and great-grandchildren too numerous to list. She loved them all. Her husband Murray Chapple is deeply grieved by this unexpected loss. Out of the blue. Per her wishes, Nancy will be cremated and her remains placed on the fireplace mantle. Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral services.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
