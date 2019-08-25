Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Gigax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Gigax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Gigax Obituary
GIGAX (nee Friend), Nancy Lee 83, of Lebanon, Ohio, beloved wife of the late Robert Edward Gigax, died peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home at Otterbein Senior Life Lebanon. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 8, 1936 to Edna and Arthur Friend. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her twin sister, Barbara Ann Barber. She is survived by her daughter Susan Hall (Kelly); son Robert Edward Jr. (Margaret); son Todd; five grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher Frantum, Joe, Adam and Allison Gigax and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul Community United Methodist Church, Madeira, Monday, August 26 at 10:00AM with reception immediately following at the church. Private burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Otterbein Senior Life Hospice. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.