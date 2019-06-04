|
GROLLMUS, Nancy Of Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born January 10, 1943 in Middletown, OH to Walter and Mary (Combs) McNabb. She is survived by her sons, Charles Grollmus and Thomas (DeeDee) Cornett; grandson Hayden Cornett; siblings Bonnie (Dale) Beckman, Robert (Barbara) Cornett, Charles (Stephanie) Cornett. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, David Grollmus. A Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Lonnie Peters, will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at Cornerstone Community Church, 450 S. Main St. Franklin, Ohio at 2:00 PM. It will be a casual get together to share memories of Nancy.
Published in Journal-News on June 4, 2019