HARBER (Fenton), Nancy Jo 81, born March 12, 1938, passed away March 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas S. Harber, sister Rosalie Treadway, brother Jerry Fenton, parents John and Evelyn (Palmer) Fenton and grandson D. Michael Harber II. Nancy is survived by her children David (Debbie) Harber, Kaci Harber, Amy Harber; granddaughters Michelle (Mike) Blackburn, Amy (Jason) Canter; three great grandchildren Justin (Ashley) Fuerst, Alex Sands, Taylot Ramsey; 3 great great grandchildren and a special niece Beth Dean. Nancy loved children and was a longtime daycare employee at Wee Care and Grace Bible Church. Nancy was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Family will receive friends at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St, Springfield, from 12-1 PM Friday. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Marvin Wiseman officiating. Interment Rosehill Burial Park. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 26, 2019