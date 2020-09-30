1/1
NANCY HARBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARBER, Nancy Elaine Age 76, of Springfield, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 24th, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Eugene Miller and Dorothy Elizabeth (German) Arthur. Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School. She retired after 20 years from Mercy Medical Center and was an active member of North Hampton Community Church. Nancy was a breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her two sons: William Harber (Joyce) and Ronald Harber, Jr. (Carol); her grandchildren: Nicholas & Matthew Harber and Ronald, III and Elizabeth Harber; her brother, David Arthur (Kay) and several nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, whom she married May 1968, Ronald Harber, Sr. Family & friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at North Hampton Community Church in the fellowship hall. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved