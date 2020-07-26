1/
Nancy HARMAN
HARMAN, Nancy Age 84, of Centerville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Nancy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Chuck, sons, David Harman (Elvie) and Jeff Harman and daughter, Michelle Gouge (Dan); grandchildren, Scott Harman, Bryan Harman, Marie Brown (Austin), Amanda Strohminger (Daniel), Kathleen Harman, Aaron Gouge, Allison Gouge and Alec Gouge; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Kamden, Madilyn, Eliana, and Jaxson. Private interment will be at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. There will be a Memorial Service at Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, Friday, July 31, at 11:00 am. Masks are required and 6 ft. social distancing. The service will be live streamed. Please contact a family member or the church for more information. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
