HASTE, Nancy Jean Eleanor 73 of Ross, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 8, 1947 in Troy, Ohio to the late Roger and Mary Cochran. She was the sister of Martha Ann (Patrick) Hall. Preceded in death by her first husband, Tom Brelsford. She is survived by her loving husband, Lester Ray Haste; son Troy Scott Brelsford (Monica) and Michael Ray Haste (Sarah); grandchildren Amberly, Victoria, and Brielle Brelsford and Alayna, Aubri, and Raylynne Haste; her longtime friends, Tim and Sharon Wilson and JoAnn Hinkle; loving dog, Theodore; and many other family members and friends. There will be a private family visitation and funeral with burial following in Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. Memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2020