HECK, Nancy Age 90, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Woodland Country Manor. She was born on August 11, 1929 in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Alma (Ringstad) Kusserow. She married Waller Heck on September 20, 1952 in Wittenberg, Wisconsin and he preceded her in death in 1996. Nancy was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church serving as a Sunday School Teacher for over 30 years, she served as a Sunday School Superintendent and was past president of the Ladies Guild. She was also past president of the Fort Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Judy (Fred) Southard, Hamilton, Mark (Trisha) Heck, Bluffton, South Carolina, Pam (Tim) Naab, Hamilton and Paul (Debbie) Heck, Monroe; her sister, Betty Fairbert, Fredonia, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Andrew Naab, Michael Southard, Morgan Rainey and Lauren Heck. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Bruce Heck in 2014 and her granddaughter, Mallory Naab in 2002. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a. m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Woodland Country Manor for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hamilton Community Foundation, for the Mallory Naab Scholarship, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 10, 2020