HOPPING, Nancy A. 84, of Columbus, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Nancy was born October 18, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio to George and Beaulah (Barnhart) Flaker. She retired from Trenor Motor Co. as a bookkeeper and was a member of St. Raphael Church. She was also a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul thrift Store for many years. Survivors include four children, Amy (Rod) Nicholl, Patrick (MaryAnn) Hopping, David Hopping and Liz (Jay) Crawford; six grandchildren, Christina, Justin, Joshua, Jackson, Ethan and Quin; seven great grandchildren; one great great grandson; three sisters, Joann Berry, Marilyn Meyer and Ann Heller; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter in 1994; five siblings, Bill, Norman, Pat, George and Catherine; and special friend, Bob Wray. Due to current CDC guidelines, a private Mass will be held for the family. However, the Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday at 10:30 a.m. on the St. Raphael Catholic Church Facebook page. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or Hospice of Central Ohio, 1565 Bethel Rd., Ste. 100, Columbus, OH 43220 Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 20, 2020