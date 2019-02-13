INMAN, Nancy Reid Age 86, of Ross, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1933 in Hamilton, Ohio to Everett and Margaret (Pierce) Reid. Nancy grew up in Hamilton and after graduating from Hamilton High School, she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. On May 13, 1961, she married James Inman. They had two girls, Cynthia (Darrell) Steward and Elizabeth (Tom) Schindler; two grandsons, Declan (Dorene) Steward and Cameron Steward; and one great granddaughter, Astrid. Her interests included her family, friends, art work, gardening and family of cats. Those who wish may donate in her memory to any animal shelter they choose. Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Per her wishes, Nancy will be cremated and will be buried in Venice Cemetery in Ross. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at a later date. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary