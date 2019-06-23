|
KEMPER, Nancy Lee Age 82, of Fairfield passed away on June 18, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Altee and Isabelle Holt. On August 30, 1957 Nancy married Donald "Abe" Kemper; he preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. She is survived by her children, Kurtis Lee Kemper of Fairfield, OH and Carrie Marie (Sean) Gaffney of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Hallie and Liam; great grandson, Zander. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Damon McMullen. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Brian Schreiber officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Marlboro Cemetery, Delaware County, Ohio Condolences may be offered to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019