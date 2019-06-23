Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy KEMPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy KEMPER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy KEMPER Obituary
KEMPER, Nancy Lee Age 82, of Fairfield passed away on June 18, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Altee and Isabelle Holt. On August 30, 1957 Nancy married Donald "Abe" Kemper; he preceded her in death on June 24, 2001. She is survived by her children, Kurtis Lee Kemper of Fairfield, OH and Carrie Marie (Sean) Gaffney of Spring, TX; grandchildren, Hallie and Liam; great grandson, Zander. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Damon McMullen. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Brian Schreiber officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Marlboro Cemetery, Delaware County, Ohio Condolences may be offered to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now