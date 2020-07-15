1/1
Nancy KIMBALL
KIMBALL, Nancy L. Age 82, of Springfield, passed away on July 12, 2020, at her daughter's home in Glendale, Kentucky, with her loving family surrounding her. She was born on January 16, 1938, to the late William E. and Martha G. (McLaughlin) Basham. Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Russell Kimball; three daughters, Leslee (Allen) Skees, Debbra (David) Babb and L. LaDonna Smith; son, Tad (Virginia) Kimball; sister, Linda Bushu; seven grandchildren, Angel Hawkins, Anthony Borja, Alexa Kimball, Elizabeth Babb, Ashlee Skees, Joshua Babb and Tad "T.J." Kimball II; and three great-grandchildren, Trey Lawler, Wesley Lawler and Mallory Hawkins; great-great grandson, Cayson Lawler; sister-in-law, Patty (Frank) Gladich; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Kimball; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5-7pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Friday at 10:30am in the funeral home, with live streaming on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Pastor David Augustus officiating. Social distancing and masks are encouraged during your visit to the funeral home. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
