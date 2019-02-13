Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy KUNKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy KUNKLE


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy KUNKLE Obituary
KUNKLE, Nancy C. A life long resident of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Nancy was born March 13th, 1940 to Herbert and Ellen Jones. She is survived by her husband, William L. Kunkle Sr. and her children, Pam, Bill Jr., Mark, Brian and step-daughter Charlotte; her brother Richard (Sharon) Jones and sister-in-law, Margaret; her grandchildren, Greg II, Emily, Javory, Keith, Billy III, Kristie, Nicole, Mark Jr., Ashley, Chris, Sean, Katie, Patrick, Chad and Cory; many great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her brother David and grandson Eric. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now