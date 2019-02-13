|
KUNKLE, Nancy C. A life long resident of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Nancy was born March 13th, 1940 to Herbert and Ellen Jones. She is survived by her husband, William L. Kunkle Sr. and her children, Pam, Bill Jr., Mark, Brian and step-daughter Charlotte; her brother Richard (Sharon) Jones and sister-in-law, Margaret; her grandchildren, Greg II, Emily, Javory, Keith, Billy III, Kristie, Nicole, Mark Jr., Ashley, Chris, Sean, Katie, Patrick, Chad and Cory; many great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her brother David and grandson Eric. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019