LEE, Nancy L. Of Springfield, Ohio was lifted up by angels to her heavenly home on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1925 in Fayetteville, West Virginia, to Forrest and Elizabeth (Heslep) Morris. In 1945, after his return from serving in the Army during WW II, Nancy married her sweetheart William W. (Bill) Lee. They were married for 57 years before Bill's death, having had a large family of six children. Previously Nancy had resided in Huntington, West Virginia as well as Columbus, Ohio each for many years. A very busy lady, she was always very involved in the lives of her church, her husband, her children, their schools, sports, scouts, and community. She was a devoted, long time member of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church in Columbus. A member of Faith in Christ Lutheran Church since moving to Springfield, she was always very active in both the children's and women's ministries in all of her churches, past and present, always willing to lend a helping hand in any way. Her passions were her family, serving the Lord, working in her flower garden, and always dressing up for Halloween in unexpected ways. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; all of her five siblings and their spouses as well as two sons, Frosty and Alan Lee. Survivors include three daughters and one son, Cindy (Bill) Post, Janet (Jay) Gagne, Gary (Myra) Lee and Valerie (Mike Lockhart). Also surviving are many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on October 5, 2019 in Faith in Christ Lutheran Church, 1603 Moorefield Road, Springfield, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. The service will be conducted by Pastor Jeffrey Lee. Donations can be made to or to Faith in Christ Lutheran Church. Due to her lifelong love of flowers, all flowers will be very welcome. Inurnment of ashes will take place at Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia at a later date. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 29, 2019