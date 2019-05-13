Nancy Lee (Murph) Parkins 82, daughter of Charles Russell Murph Sr. and Regina Helen (Patterson) Murph passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Accura Healthcare in Stanton, Iowa. Nancy was born in Montgomery County, Ohio and grew-up in Ohio along with seven of her siblings. She moved to California in the mid 1950's where she raised two daughters. She eventually returned to Ohio and settled in Lakeview, Ohio with her husband Charlie Parkins. Nancy and Charlie were well-known in the area and had many friends. They could often be found socializing with their group of friends at the local McDonald's or at one of Nancy's favorite restaurants, Captain D's. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Charlie Parkins, brothers Richard, Charles, Ralph and sisters Florence, Phyllis, and Peggy. She is survived by her sister Patsy (Murph) Dano of Kettering, OH, daughters Shirley (Albert) Buehler of Shenandoah, IA and Bonnie (Michael) Metz of Stanton, CA, granddaughter Nicole Leigh Bleau of Ridgecrest, CA, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. [Her daughter Shirley passed away January 28th, 2019] We love you and will miss you always. Per Nancy's wishes she will be cremated and buried alongside her husband Charlie in Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield, OH at 11:00 am on Friday May 17th, 2019. The family will welcome anyone who wishes to attend the graveside service. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary