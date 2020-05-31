LEHMAN, Nancy L. 83, of Springfield, passed away May 27, 2020 in her home. She was born December 25, 1936 in Enon, the daughter of Edgar and Lavisa (Lyons) Hileman. Nancy had retired from the home health industry and she had also worked as a book-keeper. She had been the lead majorette in her high school band, and she enjoyed bowling and swimming. She adored her grandkids and all animals, never turning a stray away. Survivors include two children, Karen (Richard) Cotton and Bruce (Tiffeney) Lehman, Jr. all of Springfield; five grandsons, Spencer (Sarah), Ryan, Jason, Rick, and Alex; two great-grandsons, Carter and Brayden; two sisters, Judy Ludke and Sue Gordon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Lehman, Sr.; siblings, Harold Hileman, Virginia Briley, Maryanna Vogely, and Marguriette Hileman; and her parents. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Inurnment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.