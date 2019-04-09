Home

Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
419-678-3231
Nancy LELAND
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Coldwater
715 E. Main St.
Coldwater, OH 45828
Nancy LELAND Obituary
LELAND (Hodges), Nancy L. Age 85 of Coldwater, Ohio, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville. She was born January 29, 1934 in Riverside, California to the late Carlton & Marie (Gnehm) Hodges. She married W. Dean Leland on July 16, 1954 and he died on April 10, 2010. She is survived by three sons: Craig & Susan Leland of Greenville, Ohio, Mark & Sharon Leland of La Quinta, CA and Brian Leland and partner Bob Ulreich of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Chast & Amanda Whalen, Megan Leland-Prichard & husband Ricky, Angela & John Hayden, Adam Leland, Elizabeth & Craig Martin, Wesley Leland, Kevin & Kristen Leland and Ashley & James Thompson; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister Shirley Sinclair. She was preceded in death by sister and in-law, Carlene & Rush Brown. She retired from the former Don's Flowers and Gifts in Coldwater and was an avid homemaker. She was a frequent volunteer at the Mercer County Hospital and various American Red Cross blood drives. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater, she was very artistic and enjoyed painting ceramic nativity scenes and quilting wonderful gifts for her family. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater with Fr. Richard Walling officiating. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater of Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm and after 9 am on Thursday. Contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice and the . Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
