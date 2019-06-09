Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
LIVINGSTON (Lewis), Nancy Ann Age 79 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She retired from NCR with over 45 years of service. Nancy enjoyed participating in water aerobics at the Kleptz YMCA and also enjoyed flowers and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 59 years: Minnes Livingston, brother: Ronald (Linda) Lewis of Englewood, sisters: Carol (Edward) Wood of Dayton, Wanda (Jim) Conley of Englewood, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Claude "Otto" and Mildred (Gilly) Lewis. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
