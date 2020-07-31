1/1
Nancy McCANN
1932 - 2020
McCANN, Nancy C. Age 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant in Monroe where she had resided for two months. She was born January 5, 1932, in Middletown and lived here most of her life. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1950 and attended The Ohio State and graduated from George Washington University with her Bachelor's Degree. She traveled the world to work on computer systems for the U.S. Navy for 20 years during the 1980's and 1990's. Nancy was a member of the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist and the America Association of University Women. She enjoyed knitting and studying her family genealogy. Preceding her in death were her parents, Burns L. and Matilda B. (Berg) Childs. She is survived by three children, Michael (Lynne) McCann, Barbara Ann McCann and Janet (Eric) Parsells; two grandchildren, Katherine and Elijah; one brother, Bob (Patti) Childs; one sister, Julia Polleys; two nephews, Richard (Barbara) Polleys and Timothy (Patti) Polleys; one niece, Denise Jeavons; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio, with Pastor Jack Marsh officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, 1052 Middletown-Eaton Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
