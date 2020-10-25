Nancy Metcalfe-Anderson

Age 87 passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020. She was born April 6, 1933, in Pottsville, PA. Nancy is survived by four children Mark (Tina) Metcalfe, Mike (Sheila) Metcalfe, Lori (Cary) Kinder, Doug Anderson; grandchildren Olivia, Samuel, Timothy, Brady; great-grandchildren Jonathan, Liam, Addi and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Ronald Anderson. Visitation at THEWEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4Fairfield Thursday October 29, 2020, from 1 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM with Pastor Barry Wilsonofficiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com