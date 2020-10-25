1/1
Nancy Metcalfe-Anderson
METCALFE-ANDERSON, Nancy E.

Age 87 passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020. She was born April 6, 1933, in Pottsville, PA. Nancy is survived by four children Mark (Tina) Metcalfe, Mike (Sheila) Metcalfe, Lori (Cary) Kinder, Doug Anderson; grandchildren Olivia, Samuel, Timothy, Brady; great-grandchildren Jonathan, Liam, Addi and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Ronald Anderson. Visitation at THE

WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4

Fairfield Thursday October 29, 2020, from 1 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM with Pastor Barry Wilson

officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
