MINNICH, Nancy L. 86 of Dayton, Ohio died Monday, Sept 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Roy S Harmeson Jr and Wendel J Harmeson. She is survived by her husband Joseph A Minnich, Daughter, Heather L, Son Shawn C, and nieces Susan Nickoson, Nancy K Gallant and husband Richard, and Susan Tighe, and Husband Mike, nephews Mark T and Stephen R Harmeson She was a graduate of the Sinclair Community College Nursing program, and retired from The Community Blood Center. She was active in the Miami Valley Cross Country Ski Club, as well as volunteered with Hospice and at Miami Valley Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH. on October 19, 2019 with visitation starting at 10 AM, service at 11 AM, and light refreshments following, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
