1/
Nancy MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE (Smith), Nancy S. Age 73, of Clayton, formerly of Fremont, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born September 16, 1946, to the late Clifford and Margaret (Seybert) Smith. Nancy began working outside the home as a real estate agent which she truly enjoyed. She later became a dedicated and compassionate, Respiratory Therapist, working for over 30 years at Fremont Memorial Hospital. She truly loved the Fremont, Ohio community. Nancy's passion was to care for others. Her friends and family were her pride and joy. She will forever be in our hearts as the funny and fearless mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children: Kim (Steve) Spieldenner of Toledo, James (Angie) Moore of Dublin, Greta (Robert Lenthe) Moore of Sandusky, grandchildren: Bo, Emma, Molly, Mark, Hillary, Stone, Finn, Piper, Mallory, great grandchildren: Kylar, Kane, Brixon, Emry, Cora, sisters: Barbara (Steve) Chapman of Englewood, Vicki Smith of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Wayne "Pete" Moore, brother: David Smith, sisters: JoAnn Lindamood, Sharon Longenecker and grandson: Wyatt Moore. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved