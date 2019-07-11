NICHOLSON, Dr. Nancy L. Passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles May 27, 1941 to Alous and Olive Nicholson. Nancy received her bachelor's degree in botany from Pomona College in 1963, where she was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow and Phi Beta Kappa. She earned her PhD in Biology in 1967 from Stanford University, Sigma Xi Society. She was a professor Emerita of Miami University, Ohio 2009, in interdisciplinary studies, Complex Systems, Nonlinear Systems, Physiological Ecology (Climate Change, Biodiversity), Computer Modeling, Animation techniques, Multimedia, Biomechanics Equines, Canines, Ostriches, & Carnosaurs. She taught a popular continuing education course after retirement on Harry Potter. Nancy had a very long and involved relationship with horses, starting with riding in California as a young person. Her long and devoted career with horses included training dressage horses from weanling to Prix St. George. She enjoyed showing, judging, training and was a USDF Qualified Bronze Medalist. She was an L-judge candidate with USDF for many years. She was a member of many dressage clubs as well as USDF, USEF, and AMHA. Nancy has a published book, Biomechanics of Horse and Rider: A Rider's Atlas, and was nearly finished with a second book Biomechanical Riding and Dressage II: Conversations with a Riding Master. She has numerous published papers on the subjects of biology and botany. Nancy spent her earthly life embracing all aspects of knowledge. She studied, taught and inspired so many people. She had an amazing way with horses and her enthusiasm was contagious. She leaves behind her beloved horses, Rosita and Encore, many, many dear friends, countless students and colleagues. She will be missed immensely. Published in Journal-News on July 11, 2019