OSWALD (Logsdon), Nancy Ann Passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Nancy was born on September 16, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to the late, Liguori and Emma (Fahlbusch) Logsdon. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and son, Joe. She is survived by her children; Robin Shope (Greg), Beth Widdowson (Mark), Kelly and Molly Howell (Mark); grandchildren, Emily, Sarah, Kristen, Alex, Andrew, Adam, Ashley, Sean, Bryce, Chase, Joshua and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Michael, Oscar and Melody. Her family was her pride and joy. Her home was always the place for family gatherings with good food and laughter. Everyone who knew her loved her and admired her energy and spunk. She remained active and busy and was enjoying life to the fullest at St. Leonard. Music and singing were her passions. She sang with the choirs of Holy Angels, Emmanuel and St. Leonard's and was in the ladies chorus and Madrigal Group. Nancy also cantored and was a soloist at church. Friends and family may visit from 10am-11am on Wednesday, September 11 at St. Leonard's Chapel followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Her family is very appreciative of the support from her St. Leonard's Community, especially John, Anne, Fred and Patty. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or the St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019