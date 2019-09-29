|
PACK, Nancy Combs 83, of Centerville, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Hazard, Ky. the daughter of Beckham and Virginia Combs. Nancy was a 1957 graduate of the University of Kentucky and taught for many years at West Carrollton High School. Nancy was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roger Pack; brother, Jack Combs; sister-in-law, Jackie List and brother-in-law, Larry Pack. Nancy is survived by daughter, Lauren; son, Bradley and daughter-in-law, Dayna Pack; grandchildren, Meghan (David) Woolf-Isabell and Jessica (Greg) Bartik; great grandchildren Mackenzie Woolf-Isabel and Spencer Anne Woolf-Isabel and Palmer Bartik; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Pack; brother-in-law, Ken List. She will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, and many friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019