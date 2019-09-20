|
PALMER, Nancy E. Age 72 of Cincinnati, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lynn, MA to the late, William R. and Kathryn J. (Kersey) Goss. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Philip; daughters, Pauline (Anthony) Rocco, Julie Tabar; grandchildren, Lindsey, A.J., Grant, Grady; siblings, Billy (Monica) Goss, Cathy Goss-Maloney (Mike); Beth Goss-Kearney (James) and many other extended family and friends. She worked as a Registered Nurse. Friends and family may visit from 10am-11am on Friday, September 20 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee Rd. Springboro, Ohio 45066 followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019