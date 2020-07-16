1/1
Nancy PAYNE
1946 - 2020
PAYNE (Carter), Nancy L. Nancy L. (Carter) Payne, age 73, of Springfield, passed away on July 13, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1946, in Columbus, daughter of Darnell (Don) and Maxine J. (Edwards) Carter. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 48 years, David M. Payne, Sr.; children, Deanne E. Payne of Columbus, David M. (Danielle) Payne, Jr. of Urbana and Kristi S. Payne of Columbus; grandson, Tarik R. Woods of Columbus; and brothers, Darnell Carter of Springfield and Michael (Debbie) Carter of Vandalia. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, David M. Payne III. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9-11am in the Church of God, 315 S. Kensington Pl., Springfield, with family present from 10-11 am. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Marjorie Sallee officiating. Live streaming will be available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 11am. Nancy will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are requested during your presence at the services. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of God
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of God
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of God
