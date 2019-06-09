PICKERELL (Varvel), Nancy Age 78 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was a member of Salem Church of God and the Tipp City Fraternal Order of Eagles. She retired as a postmaster after working for 32 years. She is survived by her children: Richard (Sarah) Pickerell Jr. of Germantown, Connie (Kelly) Worman of Union, and Michael (Sonya) Knisley of Arcanum, grandchildren: Tessah, Kaimee, Lindsay, Matt, Brady, and Ellisyn, siblings: Dennis Varvel, Pamela Lecklider, Mick Varvel, and Eva Sampson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard D. Pickerell Sr., parents: Irwin and Evelyn Varvel, and brothers: Paul and Phil Varvel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of donations, Nancy requested to have flowers sent. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary