Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Nancy ROSE Obituary
ROSE, Nancy Beatrice Age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio formerly of Ross where she lived for over 55 years, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1929, in London, Kentucky the daughter of John William and Ella Beatrice (McDonald) Oakley. She married John E. Rose and they were married for over 71 years before he preceded her in death in 2017. Nancy was a longtime member of Central Parkway Church of God. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening and canning, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by six children, Alice (the late Dewey) Todd, Micki (Larry) Daniel, Jim W. (Sherry) Rose, Ella (Mike) Gibbs, Jonetta (Greg) Deweese, and Julie Lunsford; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Oscar and Donald Oakley; one sister, Genelga Jones; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Gorman and William Oakley; one sister, Opalee Henderson; and several dear grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014 on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am with burial following in Butler County Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019
