|
|
ROTH, Nancy Rowley Died peacefully on Oct. 11th at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mildred Compton Rowley and her brother, Charles. Nancy lived in California for many years and her sisters Ruth Rowley and Carol Rowley Linden have cared for her since she returned to Dayton in 2010. Nancy had seven nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews all of whom visited her as often as possible. Nancy was born in Lansing,MI on July 24, 1935. She graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1953 and studied nursing in Torrance, CA. She was a member of the Centerville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Nancy's interest in medicine led her to donate her body to Wright State University Medical School. There will be a memorial service for her at Bethany Village Wholeness of Life Center on November 17th at 2:30.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019