Nancy SETTLE
SETTLE, Nancy L.

Loving wife, and mother of 3 children, passed away on

Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Nancy was born January 2, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to William and Grace Ely. She was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt High School. On

January 4, 1952, she married Glenn Settle. They raised 3 children, Danny, Jill, and Tim.

Together they grew a successful local business, Melrose Spouting Inc. Nancy was a great cook and loved being with family. She was a devoted wife and mother. Nancy was preceded in death by father, William; and mother, Grace Ely; her loving husband, Glenn; and son, "Danny". She is survived by two children, daughter, Jill; son, Tim; four grandchildren, Robin, Mitch (Abby), Sara, Mindy; and eight great-grandchildren, Savannah, Gunner, Beau, Summer, Jake, Maddie, Wren, and Lane. A graveside service will be held for Nancy at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020, at Bearcreek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Shriners Children's Hospital.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
