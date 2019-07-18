Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Church
5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St.
View Map
Nancy SHROYER


1930 - 2019
SHROYER (Baird), Nancy Jane Age 89, of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Nancy was born on Feb. 27, 1930 to the late Richard Beaver and Katherine (Hollencamp) Baird. She was a 1948 graduate of Fairview High School and a 1965 "proud" graduate of Miami University, where she and Don enjoyed Redskin's games. She taught 30 years and retired from the Trotwood Madison City Schools in 1995. Nancy was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, Miami Valley Golf Club and Shiloh Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Don on Nov. 13th of 2018. Survived by daughter Kaye (Mike) Wesche of Napoleon, OH, 2 sons Jeff (Sheryl) of Centerville, Tom of Englewood, 4 grandchildren Laurel (David) Porter, John (Katie) Shroyer, Sara (Ed) Ferguson and Anna Wesche, 2 great granddaughters Gwyneth and Jillian and her beloved dog Webster. Memorial Services 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20th at Shiloh Church 5300 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillan. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shiloh Church, , SISCA or the Humane Society, as a result of Nancy's passion about caring for dogs. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
