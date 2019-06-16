SOUTH, Nancy E. Age 63 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Nancy worked at Wal-Mart in Trotwood and served as Department Head, and would be sent to other stores to assist with store openings. She was a member of Dayton First Church of the Nazarene. Nancy was a faithful Christian and a devout aunt. Nancy is survived by her siblings: Alice Coulter of Dayton, Dean (Denise) South of Trotwood, also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Melvin and Idabelle South, sister: Kathleen Burns, brother-in-law: Gerald Coulter, sister-in-law: Lynn South, niece: April (South) Clouser, nephew: Ronnie Lee Evans II, great-nephew: Bryant Evans. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Dayton First Church of the Nazarene (7031 N. Main St., Dayton). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary