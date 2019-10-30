|
VANATTA, Nancy Renee Age 64, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband David Leach, son Ian (Laura) Leach, granddaughter Annabelle Kimble Leach, brothers Bill and Tim, uncle and aunt John and Eliane Kimble, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary (Kimble) VanAtta and brother Chris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood) with Fr. Timothy Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019