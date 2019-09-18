|
WADE, Nancy Nancy was born on May 28, 1938 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Ruth (Poticher) Klinger. The family moved to Elyria, Ohio where Nancy graduated with Honors from Elyria High School in June,1956. She then enrolled at Bowling Green State University and graduated with a degree in Education. It was here that she met & ultimately married Marvin C. Wade of Springfield Ohio. They were married at the University's Pout Chapel on May 1959. In the current year they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. The couple moved to Columbus shortly after marriage for Marvin to enter graduate school at The Ohio State University and Nancy to begin teaching in the Columbus School System. While teaching Nancy received the Heritage Foundation's award for "Outstanding Teaching." Nancy and Marvin both retired in 1991 and spent considerable time in the next few years traveling including all 50 U.S. states and 55 countries. Nancy continued being involved in the community serving on the Board of the League of Women Voters, Officer in the Powell, Liberty Historical Society and numerous committees assignments for the Powell United Methodist Church. She has also worked for 35 years with the men and women of AA. In spite of all of the above activities Nancy and Marvin managed to acquire and raise a son (Scott) and daughter (Staci). Nancy is survived by the above and grandchildren Jordan Wade, Evan Wade, Thomas Presley, and Mitchell Presley, Daughter-in-law Jennifer, beloved sister Jane & husband Joe Chelena, and nephews Jonathan and Aimee Sewell, Matthew Sewell, and Andrew Chelena & Heather Raiti. Also sister in-law Betty Wade and daughter Bindle, nephews Rick & wife Sheryl and Darrell & wife Cathy and many other relatives across the United States. Services are planned on Saturday September 21 @ 10:00AM at the Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St. Powell OH 43065. In lieu of any flowers please consider donations to the church. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 18, 2019